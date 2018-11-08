Are absentee ballots secure?

Recently, my wife and I received the opportunity to receive absentee ballots for the upcoming elections. We accepted the offer and shortly after received the mid-term ballots.

While filling out the ballots, we noticed that there is a glaring flaw in this way of voting. Nowhere on the forms do they ask for any form of personal identification. No driver’s license number, no social security number or no birth date.

All you do is sign and date your ballot and return it in the envelope provided.

Really?

What if my ballot had been put in my neighbor’s mailbox instead of mine? Couldn’t he just fill them out and then on election day just vote again in person?

I have thought of many loopholes in this absentee voting scenario. What about you?

Anthony Sarte

Orion Twp.