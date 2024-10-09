Anne Marie Middleton of Davison passed away on October 2, 2024. She was 60 years old.

Anne is the daughter of the late Bill and Barb Middleton and the late Janice Lewis; the sister of Jeffrey (Judy) Middleton, Nick (Lori) Middleton and Marvin (Kim) Middleton; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a graduate of Oxford High School and Oakland Community College. For the past 26 years Anne worked at the Kroger in Lake Orion where she will be dearly missed by her many friends, coworkers and favorite customers.

On Sunday, October 13, 2024 from 3-5 p.m. family and friends will gather at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne, may be made to the charity or organization of one’s choice.

