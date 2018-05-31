Orion commemorates Memorial Day with ceremony, activities

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Each name spoken was a somber reminder of the toll taken on Orion’s veterans as members of the North Oakland VFW Post 334 read the names of the 41 Orion military soldiers who have died in service to their country from civil war to present.

The Memorial Day ceremony at the Orion Veterans Memorial on Monday was the culmination of the day’s events, with veterans, family and community members showing their support for those who have died — and their appreciation for those yet alive who have served.

“The freedoms and privileges we enjoy today were paid for at a very high price,” said Steve Hauxwell of American Legion Post 233 in Lake Orion. “All too often our freedom is taken for granted.”

Hauxwell, who gave the Memorial Day address, added that the day was set aside as a day of remembrance and gratitude “so that our children never have to feel the sting of war.”

“Freedom is never free and it never will be,” Hauxwell said, noting that while Memorial Day was a day of solemn remembrance, it also is “A day to remember the splendor of America” as well.

“Memory is the key to character, not only for a person but for a country,” said Dr. Joe Mastromatteo of VFW Post 334, emcee for the ceremony.

Prior to the Memorial Service, veterans and family members laid wreaths on the graves at Eastlawn Cemetery.

A special ceremony at Children’s Park honored those veterans lost at sea, with a wreath tossed into Paint Creek in symbolic remembrance, followed by a gun salute from the Lake Orion American Legion Post 233 Color Guard.

The day’s festivities also included the annual Lake Orion Memorial Day Parade and the 2nd annual Orion Veterans Memorial Day 5k run/walk, providing a memorable day for Orion area families as well.

Vietnam veteran Kenneth Smith was selected as the 2018 Lake Orion Honored Veteran by American Legion Post 233 and the Lake Orion Police Department. Smith led the parade with Police Chief Jerry Narsh, and he will represent Lake Orion’s veterans at various functions throughout the year.

The parade featured local veterans, scouts, the Lake Orion Twirlers, youth baseball and other community groups.

The Lake Orion High School marching band , under the direction of Michael Steele, entertained the crowd during the parade and also performed at the Orion Veterans Memorial ceremony.