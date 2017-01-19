Dragon Icers skate into a couple of ties against tough opponents

By Shane Stockwell

Review Contributing Sports Writer

It was “White Out” night at Detroit Skating Club on Jan. 12 and the fans were energized.

The Dragons were looking for revenge in their rematch against the Troy Colts, who bested Lake Orion 4-2 earlier this season.

At the end of the contest and 59 minutes of play both teams were deadlocked at two goals a piece. All four goals were scored in the second period.

Troy struck first, going up two goals before Joe Briskey netted his 12th goal of the season to cut the Colts lead in half.

A minute-and-a-half later, Jacob Helzer scored to tie the game on a nice feed from TJ Hirschfield.

The Dragons record in OAA Red play went to 3-1-1 on the season with the 2-2 tie.

On Saturday, the Dragons faced off against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The game was a defensive battle from the start, with both teams struggling to get many shots on net.

It took until late in the second period for the first goal of the game to be scored. Grand Rapids struck first on the power play on a shot from the point that got through a couple of screens and beat LO net minder Jack Barker high blocker side.

The Dragons headed into the locker room after two periods down 1-0 looking for a spark in the early afternoon contest.

The Dragons took the ice in the third period and controlled most of the action in the Grand Rapids zone.

Midway through the third period the Dragons found themselves on the power play, and Eric Gonda’s shot from the blue line found its way into the back of the net. Picking up assists on the goal were Josh Frketich and Conner Graham.

That’s all the scoring both teams could muster as the overtime period went scoreless.

Jack Barker stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced as Lake Orion skated away with their second tie of the week.

The Dragons look to pick up a big league win this coming Thursday against rival Stoney Creek at home, and then they face off against Allen Park at the ONYX in Rochester on Saturday.