3rd annual Clergy, Cops and Kids is this Saturday

Clergy, Cops and Kids is from 3-10:30 p.m. June 2 in the municipal parking lot on Anderson Street, next to Children’s Park.

The fundraiser benefits the Lake Orion Police Department’s Kids & Kops program and summer youth sports programs and the Lake Orion United Methodist Church (LOUMC) community outreach programs.

Clergy, Cops and Kids features an adult beverage tent, raffles, cornhole boards, face painting for the kids (or adults), an ice cream social at 20 Front Street, food from Jets Pizza and freshly grilled hamburgers and hotdogs.

Musical performances throughout the day are:

• 3-3:45 p.m. – Essence Church Band with Erica Mourad.

• 4:15-5 p.m. – Lindsey Will & Allie Louise.

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Obed Succari and his PanaMO Trio.

• 7-8 p.m. – Firmly Rooted Band.

• 8:30-10:30 p.m. – Drew Shultz and the Broken Habits (Motown).

There is no admission fee and kids are welcome to attend the family-friendly event, with all proceeds staying in the Orion community.