2nd Annual Run With Fire 5K run/walk benefits Orion Goodfellows

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

For the second year, Orion residents will be encouraged to run with fire to kick off fire safety month, the Run With Fire 5K and free kids run on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to register online to reserve their spot and claim a t-shirt.

There is a $30 sign up fee ($8 for a children’s shirt), which will all go to the Orion Township Fire Department Goodfellows, a group of Orion Township firefighters who collect donations throughout the year to provide families in need with food, clothes and gifts on Christmas Eve.

A Lake Orion Firefighter since 2008, Brian Hearns is the race organizer and second year president of the Goodfellows. Hearns expects turnout to be similar to last year, with about 40 or so runners and children.

This year, the race will start again at Fire Station #1 located at 93 S. Anderson St. in downtown Lake Orion. The course will take runners/walkers through Children’s Park, down the Paint Creek Trail and end back at Fire Station #1.

For the kids, there will be information on fire safety as well as an opportunity to meet firefighters and explore a real fire engine.

The top finishers in each age group will receive medals and a special trophy will go to the top performing fire department and top firefighter finishers.

All participants will receive a coupon for a free smoothie from LO Nutrition at 1296 S. Lapeer Rd.

Every runner counts and will help the Goodfellows reach their goal in helping as many families as possible.

“Whether we have 10 people or 100 people, its just extra money for the Goodfellows,” Hearns said.

Register online at www.app.regwiz.io/register/runwithfire/395.