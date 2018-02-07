2018 Orion Township Board of Review Dates

By on No Comment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

*** PUBLIC NOTICE***

The 2018 Orion Township Board of Review will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan on the following dates:

March 6, 2018 (Tuesday), 9:00 a.m., organization meeting. Review and examination of the Assessment Roll only.

March 6, 2018 (Tuesday), 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

March 12, 2018 (Monday), 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 14, 2018 (Wednesday), 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

If you wish to appear and protest your valuation, schedule an appointment in advance for the Board of Review by contacting Oakland County Equalization Division Toll Free at 1-888-350-0900, Extension 81862 or (248) 858-1862, prior to March 2nd.

Property owners may appeal by letter. All letter protests must be received prior to 9:00 p.m. March 14, 2018 in order to be considered by the Board of Review. A current letter of authorization is required if you are appealing an assessment on behalf of a property owner. Please send all correspondence to: Charter Township of Orion, Attn: Assessing, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360.

The 2018 estimated tentative assessment ratio for each class of property in the Township is 50.00 %, resulting in an estimated equalization multiplier of 1.000 for all classes of property.

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion

Publish February 7, 14, 210

 

2018 Orion Township Board of Review Dates added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.