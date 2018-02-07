2018 Orion Township Board of Review Dates

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

*** PUBLIC NOTICE***

The 2018 Orion Township Board of Review will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan on the following dates:

March 6, 2018 (Tuesday), 9:00 a.m., organization meeting. Review and examination of the Assessment Roll only.

March 6, 2018 (Tuesday), 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

March 12, 2018 (Monday), 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 14, 2018 (Wednesday), 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

If you wish to appear and protest your valuation, schedule an appointment in advance for the Board of Review by contacting Oakland County Equalization Division Toll Free at 1-888-350-0900, Extension 81862 or (248) 858-1862, prior to March 2nd.

Property owners may appeal by letter. All letter protests must be received prior to 9:00 p.m. March 14, 2018 in order to be considered by the Board of Review. A current letter of authorization is required if you are appealing an assessment on behalf of a property owner. Please send all correspondence to: Charter Township of Orion, Attn: Assessing, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360.

The 2018 estimated tentative assessment ratio for each class of property in the Township is 50.00 %, resulting in an estimated equalization multiplier of 1.000 for all classes of property.

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion

Publish February 7, 14, 210