Winter driving tips from Oakland County Sheriff

With the winter weather beginning to make an appearance, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents of how to stay safe driving in the snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Slow down and leave space – reduce your speed and increase the distance between your vehicle and others. Slick roads mean it takes longer to stop.

Clear your vehicle – before hitting the road, make sure to clear all snow and ice from your windshield, windows, mirrors and lights. Don’t forget the roof – it can slide down and block your view.

Use your lights – turn on your headlights during snowy or foggy conditions, even during the day, so other drivers can see you.

Watch for black ice – be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses and shaded areas, which freeze faster and stay icy longer.

Pack an emergency kit – keep essentials like blankets, a flashlight, jumper cables, a small shovel, water and snacks in your car.

Avoid cruise control – cruise control can be dangerous on slippery roads, as it can cause your wheels to spin.

Stay informed – check the weather and road conditions before traveling. If conditions are severe, consider delaying non-essential trips.

Drive cautiously around snowplows – give snowplows plenty of room to work. Avoid passing them unless absolutely necessary and be patient as they clear the roads.

Remember, if you ever find yourself in an emergency, don’t hesitate to call 911. – M.K.