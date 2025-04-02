State of the Township Address on April 10

ORION twp. — Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett will present his 2025 State of the Township Address promptly at 7 p.m. on April 10. The theme for this year’s address is “Choose Adventure.”

The state of the township address is at Woodside Bible Church, 2500 Joslyn Rd., in Canterbury Village. The address is open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Barnett’s address typically focuses on the positive things happening in Orion Township, such as being a strong, safe community, rife with business and infrastructure development, recreational opportunities for residents and new projects on the horizon

Barnett also highlights the people who live and work within the community who make the township “a special place to live and work,” Barnett said during last year’s address.

The Lake Orion Review will have coverage of the 2025 State of the Township address. – J.N.