View Newspaper Group sales professionals honored

LAPEER — Leadership at View Newspaper Group is proud to announce the company’s 100+ Club Class of 2023.

Each sales professional honored achieved more than 100% of their individual sales goals for the entire year of 2023. A dinner and celebration attended by View Newspaper Group leadership, the honorees and their guests was held at Frankenmuth Brewery to honor the group on Tuesday, March 12.

View Newspaper Group Publisher Wes Smith said, “We take great pride in honoring the 100+ Club Class of 2023 to acknowledge and show our appreciation for their dedication, hard work and outstanding sales achievement.”

The 100+ Club Class of 2023 includes Michele Guerra, Christy Hendrick, Janeen Bezemek, Nicole Howard, Bridget Koledo, Carmen Messing, Roger Greene and Murray Callahan.

View Newspaper Group is a locally-owned community newspaper group covering 11 Michigan counties. The company publishes 14 newspapers with print editions reaching more than 250,000 households each week plus an additional 400,000 monthly online readers.