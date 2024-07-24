Letters to the Editor

Support Matt Pfeiffer for Orion Twp. treasurer

Orion Township Trustee Matt Pfeiffer has demonstrated his tenacity, hard work and dedication in his service to residents.

Matt is a dedicated community leader. With his business background he will be able to serve as the township treasurer splendidly.

The fiscal responsibility and stewardship of millions of taxpayers’ dollars is a huge responsibility and should be taken seriously. I’m confident Matt is up for the task. He is far and away the best person for this job.

Matt was born here, raised his kids here and owns a business here. He is the treasurer we need in Orion Township.

Donni Steele

State Representative District 54

Support Penny Shults for Orion Twp. treasurer

Orion needs you to support, Penny Shults for treasurer. Penny has 16 years as our clerk and many more prior years in assessing. I have known Penny for some time and would not have gone to this effort for another candidate.

Penny is qualified and experienced, far more than all other Orion officials. Her training, integrity and appreciation for precision are the highest qualifications for treasurer. I attest that she truly has the well-being of our traditional Orion at heart and has consistently placed the interests of our residents, and heritage, first and foremost, as it should be.

Mark Thurber

Former Orion Twp. Treasurer

Shults for treasurer

We are writing this letter in support of Penny Shults as Orion Township treasurer. During this time of uncertainty nationally, we look to support experienced leadership that will champion our conservative values.

Penny Shults has served this township for 35 years and has a proven track record as the clerk and chief fiscal officer. Her loyalty to this community and fiscal fidelity have been battle tested over the years and earned our support in the upcoming election.

We have the privilege of knowing her personally and have witnessed her unwavering and impeccable character during very challenging times.

Keith and Dara Christmon

Orion Twp.

Pfeiffer for treasurer

Dear Orion Township voters,

What a great candidate you have running for Orion Township treasurer, Matt Pfeiffer.

During Oxford’s darkest hours and beyond, Matt Pfeiffer was a shining light of hope and help for our community. Matt was helping selflessly with anything our community needed. Offering his support with logistics, food, compassion and monetary support during our time of need.

Matt continues to work closely with Oxford to ensure our communities support each other and work to make our region great.

Thank you Matt!

Jack Curtis

Oxford Township Supervisor

Shults for treasurer

Penny Shults is a woman of noble character. She loves God, family, and community, all nice traits. However, Penny is the best choice for Orion treasurer because of her qualifications.

During her tenure of 35 years working for Orion Township she has properly managed funds, is transparent, listens to voters, is interested in training the next generation, valuing our seniors, and protecting all our citizens. She has knowledge and experience, a rare combination.

With so much uncertainty in public matters, her proven track record is needed more than ever. I urge everyone in Orion – vote for Penny on Aug. 6.

Susan Paula

Orion Twp.