Velma Southerland of Lake Orion

Velma L. Southerland of Lake Orion passed away on April 28, 2024. She was 90 years old.

Velma was the faithful wife of Solomon Hudson, Bob Nelson and Art Southerland, all of whom preceded her in death.

Velma is the loving mother of the late Diana (Robert) Carmack, Larry Hudson, Kathy (Jack) Smith, Sherry (Paul) Wade, Jeff Hudson, Cheryl (John) Walters, Jim (Lisa) Hudson, William (Ronda) Hudson and Melody (Andy) Harvey.

She is cherished by her 100-plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her siblings, Ken, Jerry, Shirley and Glenn; and her many nieces and nephews.

Velma was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church in Lake Orion, until more recently she attended North Auburn Hills Baptist Church. She loved Jesus, enjoyed her crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, and cherished time spent with her family.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, at noon at the North Auburn Hills Baptist Church, 3889 N. Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills.

The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 5-8 p.m., and on Friday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will follow the funeral services at Eastlawn Cemetery.

