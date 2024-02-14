Twelve Dragon student-athletes sign national letters of intent to play college sports

Twelve Lake Orion student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to continue their sports careers at the college level. Photo by Megan Kelley.

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — On Feb. 7, 12 Lake Orion High School senior student-athletes signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at various college institutions throughout the state and country.

This was the second of three signing days that take place throughout the school year.

“Signing day is a big day here at Lake Orion. It’s a chance to celebrate the journey and the hard work put out by the athletes and families and coaches and we are so proud of their accomplishments,” said LOHS Athletic Director Chris Bell. “One of the greatest things is, as they go on and do great things and go on with their lives, we continue to root for them, we become their biggest fans.”

Of the 12 athletes signing, one signed to play soccer, one signed for track, one signed to play baseball, three signed for lacrosse and six signed to continue to play football.

Soccer

Head coach for the varsity girls soccer team, Amanda Huchinson, introduced Katie Broth who signed to play soccer at Madonna University where she plans to pursue a career in the medical field.

Broth has been a member of the LOHS girls soccer program for four years.

Baseball

Varsity baseball head coach Andy Schramek introduced Korbin Smith, a three year varsity player for the Dragons who signed to play baseball at Lansing Community College, one of the best two-year baseball program in the country.

Smith plans to earn his associates degree and eventually go on to medical school.

Track

Introducing shot putter, discus thrower and team captain Isabella DeLong was head track and field coach Andrew McDonald. DeLong signed to Lawrence Tech University where she will join their track and field team.

Lacrosse

Interim head coach of the LOHS boys lacrosse team, Brian Gannon, introduced one of the athletes signing to play lacrosse.

Kyle Winter, a two year varsity attacker for Lake Orion, signed to Grand Valley State University where he plans to major in finance.

Bell went on to introduce the other two athletes signing for lacrosse.

Luke Gannon, a four year varsity attacker for the Dragons, signed to play lacrosse at Lawrence Tech University where he plans to major in construction, engineering and technology.

Andrew Parker, a multi-sport athlete with a knack for scoring on the lacrosse field, signed to join the team at University of Detroit Mercy.

Football

Bell, who is also the head coach of the LOHS varsity football team, introduced the six athletes signing to play football.

Tyler Ratliff, a defensive lineman for the Dragons, signed to continue his football career at Hope College.

Wide receiver and team captain for Lake Orion, Dominic Novak, signed to play football at the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Kaydon Degraffenried, a two year starting linebacker and captain for the Dragons, signed to join the team at Howard University.

Linebacker Joey DeBrincat, who was named co-defensive player of the year for Lake Orion, signed to continue his football career at Saginaw Valley State University.

Billy Roberson, three year varsity running back, team captain and current record holder in rushing yards for the Dragons, signed to Howard University where he hopes to pursue a degree in psychology.

Raymond Payne, three year varsity wide receiver for Lake Orion, signed to Wayne State University where he plans to study either business or engineering.

“There’s a lot of talent up here, not just athletically, but a lot of tremendous young people,” Bell said about the signing class. “Greatness comes in all phases. If you do the job at home, if you do the job in the classroom, it gives you a chance to do the job on the athletic field. These guys and these young ladies are great examples of that.”