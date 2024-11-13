Shop Small Saturday returns Nov. 30

Shop Small Saturday will return to downtown Oxford on Nov. 30, this year – the day after Black Friday.

The day is one of Oxford’s businesses’ biggest sales days of the year, according to DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith. Smith said the initiative through Oakland County and the state of Michigan is used to support local small businesses.

The initiative will occur during the businesses regular hours, while some businesses may have extended hours and specials, according to Smith.

Customers can also shop online for at Oxford’s downtown businesses at www.shopocmainstreets.com/oxford. – J.G.