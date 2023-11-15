Sharon Stambaugh, 69, of Oxford

Sharon Kay Stambaugh, 69, of Oxford, MI passed away Nov. 4, 2023.

Sharon is the beloved wife of Stanley Stambaugh; dear mother of Joel (Kristen) Malkasian and TJ Malkasian; stepmother of Ralanda (Jason) Dugan, Scott Stambaugh and Rich Stambaugh; adoring grandmother of Landon and Calvin Malkasian, Tyler Stephanoff, Gregory Herriman, Kaeleigh Herriman, and Skylar Dugan; and loving daughter of Robert Miller.

She is also survived by her siblings, Rene Bruns, Valerie (Steve) Stanbury and Rob (Heather) Miller; and her beloved nieces and nephews Haley, Austin, Andrew, Christopher, Kyle, Kara, Jaimie and Tim.

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother Valerie Stottlemyer, and her brother Timothy Miller.

Sharon was born Pontiac, MI and graduated from Pontiac Northern High School. She went on to graduate from Oakland Community College with her Licensed Practical Nursing degree.

Sharon was a beloved parent. Her presence at every game, cheering her children on from the sidelines, was a testament to her love and encouragement. Her guidance shaped her children into who they are today.

She was a loving, devoted wife. Sharon and Stan were married May 28, 1993, and spent several peaceful years on Houghton Lake, where they embraced the joys of lake living, relaxation, and tending to her beautiful flowers. However, her desire to be closer to her beloved grandchildren led them to Oxford.

Sharon was a remarkable grandparent, her face lighting up with delight at the mention of her grandchildren. Every moment spent with her became a treasured memory, brimming with laughter, love, and the heartwarming embrace of family.

Sharon held her friends close to her heart and left an enduring impact on all fortunate enough to know her.

Sharon’s legacy continues to live on within the hearts of her family and friends. While we mourn the loss of the cherished moments we shared, let us also remember the joy, love, and serenity she infused into all our lives.

Funeral Service were held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. Her family welcomed friends for visitation on Friday at the funeral Home.

Online reflections may be shared with the family at www.sparkgriffin.com.