Senior of the Week: Spencer Boes

Parent(s): Ann and Mike Boes
GPA: 3.95
Favorite subject(s): Engineering and Architecture
Extracurricular activities: Robotics
Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy kayaking and hiking.
Plans after graduation: I plan on attending college in the fall, majoring in engineering.
Spencer is proudest of: Starting and mentoring Lake Orion’s Unified Robotics team.
Spencer makes a contribution by: I advocate for STEM funding and promote STEM programs.
What Spencer envisions in 10-20 years: Working as an engineer and volunteering within the STEM community.
What concerns Spencer in the world: The increasing cost of living.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I enjoy the events and the variety of activities students can participate in.
Recommending teacher: Mrs. Stone
Parent(s): Ann and Mike Boes
Leave a Reply