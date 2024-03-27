Senior of the Week: Spencer Boes

Parent(s): Ann and Mike Boes

GPA: 3.95

Favorite subject(s): Engineering and Architecture

Extracurricular activities: Robotics

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy kayaking and hiking.

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending college in the fall, majoring in engineering.

Spencer is proudest of: Starting and mentoring Lake Orion’s Unified Robotics team.

Spencer makes a contribution by: I advocate for STEM funding and promote STEM programs.

What Spencer envisions in 10-20 years: Working as an engineer and volunteering within the STEM community.

What concerns Spencer in the world: The increasing cost of living.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I enjoy the events and the variety of activities students can participate in.

Recommending teacher: Mrs. Stone