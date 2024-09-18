Zombie Walk on Saturday

The 11th annual Lake Orion Zombie Walk begins at 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in front of Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costume, 2 S. Broadway St. on the corner of Broadway and Flint streets. The Zombie Walk is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Orion Lighted Christmas Parade Group, which is on Dec. 7. There is a $10 donation to participate in the Zombie Walk, but children are welcome to participate for free. Zombies will depart Ed’s and move as a herd to three other locations in downtown Lake Orion: Fork n’ Pint, 313 Pizza and the American Legion Hall on S. Broadway Street. Anyone who needs to have their makeup done for a fee should arrive early, beginning at 6 p.m. Photo by Jim Newell