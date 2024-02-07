Senior of the Week — Lexie Strohschein

Parents: Ken and Vandee Strohschein

GPA: 3.9

Favorite subject(s): English and Spanish

Extracurricular activities: Vice President of the Theatre Troupe, Choir Officer, Varsity Basketball Player and NEHS and NHS.

Hobbies/Interests: I spend a lot of time pursuing acting professionally outside of school and on the weekends I enjoy spending time with my friends and my dogs, Chelsea and Dixie.

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend college to get a B.F.A in acting while double majoring in either Spanish or International Communications.

Lexie is proudest of: I am most proud of my ability to step out of my comfort zone and explore my interests in each aspect of my life.

Lexie makes a contribution by: I currently, and hope to continue, contributing to the world through performing arts and writing. Storytelling can be a very powerful thing and I plan to continue improving our society through this medium.

What Lexie envisions in 10-20 years: Happy, in love and traveling the world.

What concerns Lexie in the world: I am concerned about the lack of awareness for human trafficking specifically in foreign and 3rd world countries.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The variety of ways to express yourself and get involved. There is a class and/or club for everyone.

Recommending teacher: Megan Dyer