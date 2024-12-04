Oxford’s annual Soup and Sweet Stroll returns Dec. 6

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Oxford’s annual Soup and Sweet Stroll will return on Friday from 5-8:30 p.m. and the DDA is aiming to make this year’s stroll bigger than last year.

There will be 15 different types soup to chose from along with sweets. DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith said guests will receive five, four-ounce samples of soup with the purchase of a $12 ticket.

Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive a lanyard with a card. The card will have a list of each soup and where to get them.

“If you don’t want to purchase a ticket because you don’t particularly like soup or you have other plans, we do have a lot of other activities that evening that are free of charge,” Smith said.

Carolers will stroll up and down M-24, Santa Claus will be at the gazebo in Centennial Park from 5-7 p.m. and Oxford schools singers will perform in the same location beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be photo opportunities and warming stations.

Kids’ crafts will also be available around downtown, and the tree lighting at 8 p.m. in Centennial Park will serve as the stroll’s grand finale, Smith said.

Guests can also buy five tickets for $50. To purchase tickets scroll down to “upcoming events” and click “Soup & Sweet Stroll 2024” on downtownoxford.info. Smith said tickets must be purchased ahead of time and will not be sold on the night of the event.