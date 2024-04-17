Orion Area Chamber of Commerce to hold Marketing 101, Building a strong Brand and Storytelling educational workshop

ORION TWP. — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce will host an educational workshop featuring Marketing 101 and Storytelling from 9-11 a.m. on April 23, at the Orion Township Public Library.

Marketing 101, Building a strong Brand and Storytelling will be the topics of discussion which are targeted toward business professionals, entrepreneurs and nonprofit organizations.

Instructors include Emily Casewell, Brand Manager for VIEW Group, the branding division of View Newspaper Group, and Pete Clinton, Group Advertising Director of the View Newspaper Group.

Branding 101 will answer questions like “What exactly is a brand?” and “What makes up a brand?” It will focus on elements of a brand and how to use those pieces to build a strong brand. Storytelling will offer insights on how to share the story of your brand making it relevant, engaging and tailored to different audiences.

“We are excited to offer this relevant and constructive educational workshop featuring two highly respected communication specialists from the View Newspaper Group,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Workshop is an excellent opportunity for small businesses to learn how to best market their business.”

Registration is required by calling the chamber at 248-69-6300 or online at orionareachamber.com. The workshop is free for Orion Area Chamber members, $25 for non-members. Supplies and a Continental Breakfast are included.

The Educational Workshop will be held at Orion Township Public Library, 825 Joslyn Rd.