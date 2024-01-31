ONTV Food Drive to raise funds, donations for Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry

ONTV Executive Director Ian Locke and Oxford Community Television Station Manager Teri Stiles are joining forces again this year to raise funds and food donations for Oxford/Orion FISH. Photo provided.

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — In a time when there are more and more people who need a little extra help to get by every week, Orion Neighborhood Television is once again finding a way to assist their Orion neighbors.

It’s ONTV’s 14th consecutive year of stepping up to the plate, hoping to help fill dinner plates during the annual Food Drive to benefit the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry.

The virtual food/fund drive begins at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5 and will run through 9 p.m. Feb. 9. The drive will air for five full days and nights with live studio elements each day from noon-2 p.m. and every evening from 7-9 p.m.

“I can’t believe this is our 14th food drive,” says Ian Locke, ONTV executive director. “Each year the donations go up and we can’t thank the community enough for its continued support. We are once again partnering with our friends at OCTV in Oxford. By working together, we’re hoping to raise more money and collect more food for the shelves at FISH.”

Members of the community can view the food drive on Comcast Ch. 10, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99, ROKU Cablecast Ch., Amazon Fire TV, ONTV Facebook Page and at OrionONTV.org.

ONTV food drives have collected more than 47,000 pounds of food during their live telethons over the past 13 years. Last year the drive raised over $13,000 and more than 2,000 pounds of food for the FISH food pantry.

This year, ONTV’s goal is to raise $6,000 for FISH through corporate sponsorships and community donations. They are also asking for the community’s help to fill the ONTV van with non-perishable food and personal items. The ONTV production van will be parked at their studio, located at the Orion Center, 1349 Joslyn Rd., for in-person donations from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Feb. 5 -9.

Monetary donations can be made through the GoFundMe account located on the ONTV website at orionONTV.org.

Oxford/Orion FISH provides emergency aid in the form of food and agency referrals to individuals in Oxford, Lake Orion, Addison and Oakland Township. Those in need of help and/or groceries can call the FISH office at 248-628-3933.

To donate to Oxford/Orion FISH, visit oxfordorionfish.org for drop off times, online donations and information.