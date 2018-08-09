Menards opens Tuesday in Orion Twp.

Orion area residents will be able to “Save big money” soon.

The new Menards Mega Store on Brown Road opens on Tuesday.

“We hired a hard-working group of Team Members who are your friends and neighbors,” said Brian Oswill, Lake Orion Menards general manager. “We can’t wait to open the doors on Tuesday to show everyone what we’ve been working on!”

The Lake Orion Menards is at 465 Brown Road.

Menards is known for its complete selection of name brand merchandise, tools for any job and state-of-the-art computers to help guests design their special projects, according to a Menards news release about the grand opening.

“This beautiful new store is in a great location,” said Oswill. “We are really looking forward to being a part of this wonderful community.”

Menards carries materials and supplies for customers’ home improvement projects, and, according to the news release, the Lake Orion Menards store will carry “name brand appliances, pet and wildlife products, lawn and garden supplies and even a line of convenience groceries as a one-stop shopping experience” for customers.

Lake Orion Menards store hours are 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday.

Menards is a family-owned Wisconsin-based company that started in 1958 and currently operates 314 stores throughout the Midwest. The chain is known “as the low-price leader” and for its jingle, “Save big money at Menards.”

See the Aug. 15 issue of The Lake Orion Review for more information on the Menards development. – J.N.