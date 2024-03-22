Mack R. Clouse, 83, of Lake Orion

Mack R. Clouse of Lake Orion passed away on March 13, 2024 at the age of 83.

Mack is the beloved husband of Bonnie Lou, who preceded him death after 45 years of marriage; the loving father of Jean (Mike) Mansfield, Lt. Col. Gerald (Lyn) Clouse, Julie Kaltner, Joy Clouse (Randy Fremstad), Jill (Kevin) Yonts, Jessica (Joe) Rawlings and Janel Clouse; and the grandfather of Amanda Kaltner, Joey (Rachel) Kaltner, Brad McClellan, Victor (Chari) Brown, Jeffrey (Alissa) Brown, Natasha (Patrick) Blundy, Jeremy (Coleen) Clouse, Scott Mroz (Kirsten Morin), Matthew (Corine) Mansfield, Courtney (Alex) Chu, Philip (Ana) Mansfield, Jacob (Hannah Rose) Harley, Hanna Harley (Luigi Rio), Gabrielle Clouse (Evan Cannan), Lance (Carrie) Rawling, and Britney Rawlings.

He is also the great-grandfather of 19, with three more on the way; the brother of Joel (Linda) Clouse, twin brother, Robert (Barb) Clouse and Kim (Linda) Clouse; and the uncle of many nieces and nephews.

For many years he owned and operated Mack’s Heating and Cooling. Mack loved the Lions, playing golf, softball and racquetball, and pretty much any other sport in general. He enjoyed going out dancing with his wife Bonnie, and always looked forward to watching John Wayne and Clint Eastwood Westerns.

Mack never met a stranger, and he will always be remembered for how much he loved his family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Donations in Mack’s honor may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

