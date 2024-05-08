Lorraine Losiewicz of Lake Orion

Lorraine Tasea Losiewicz, age 81, of Lake Orion, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Lorraine was born in Detroit on May 12, 1942. She graduated from Clarkston High School, where she served in the Civil Air Patrol. After high school, she was a bluebird troop leader, a mail carrier for the USPS, and the longtime cook and kitchen manager at the Lake Orion Harvest Table Restaurant.

Informally, she worked for Auburn Argus as a columnist and a photojournalist. She channeled her creative energy into custom birthday rhymes, a children’s series called Granny Goes Greyhound, and creating kids’ menu characters at the Harvest Table.

In her later years, she worked as a Special Eucharist Minister at St. Joseph Hospital and enjoyed nearly two decades as a snowbird in Seminole, Florida.

She was known for her generous, gentle, giving spirit and her soft spot for cow decor. She always offered encouraging words and was an eternal optimist.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her son Ronald Biller, mother Antoinette Tichene, father Andrew Koneda, and brother Peter Koneda. She is survived by siblings Patti, Linda, and Michael Juliano, and Donna Juliano-Altemann; Katherine and Paula Koneda; children John Biller, Mary (Doug) Robbins, Chris Biller; grandchildren Chad, Paige, Jeremy, Laurie, Curtis, and Susie; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Rylyn.

Her love and kindness will be missed, but her family is comforted by her religious conviction and peace.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 10-11 a.m. A Celebration of Life to be held following visitation, from 11 a.m. to noon. A luncheon willow follow.

Visitation, Celebration of Life and luncheon is at Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St. in Lake Orion.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Lake Orion United Methodist Church.