LOHS thespians present ‘CLUE’, Nov. 16-18

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion High School thespians premiere their fall play this week with performances of ‘CLUE’ on Nov. 16-18.

The play is based on the board game CLUE and features well-known suspects like Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard.

“It’s based off the board game CLUE, everyone’s heard of that. It’s about the six main character’s of the game coming to a house because they’re being blackmailed,” said senior and president of the LOHS Theater Trope 2898, Lucas Hyttinen, who plays the butler Wadsworth. “Eventually it ends with murder and people keep on dying and they can’t figure out who the murderer is. They’re just trying to figure it out the whole time and comedy ensues.”

Students have been working hard for months building intricate sets and getting into character for the show.

“You should come see our show because it is going to be different than something we’ve done before, while also telling a thrilling story and our characters are being portrayed uniquely, yet so classically, that it will make you have a whole different outlook on the game you once knew,” said Emma Chamarro, head of marketing for the show.

Tickets for the production can be purchased online at payschoolsevents.com/events/details/29683.

Tickets for seniors and students are $7 and adult tickets are $9.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18.