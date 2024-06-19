Lions Club donates AED to LOPD

The Lake Orion Lions Club donated a new automatic external defibrillator (AED) to the Lake Orion Police Department. It is the second AED donation to the department since the Lake Orion American Legion Post 233 made their donation in April.

The club’s governing body voted to approve purchasing the $1,599 AED shortly after the LOPD received the first donation, according to a memo from LOPD Police Chief Tom Lindberg.

“They came through for us very quick and worked with the fire department, and they took care of the purchasing just like the American Legion did,” Lindberg said at a village council meeting on June 10. “And again, now we have two working AEDs that are the same ones that the fire department uses.”

Being the same model the fire department uses allows easier care transfer as medics arrive on the scene of a cardiac incident, according to a village memo.

The LOPD previously owned two AEDs donated by the Lions Club in 2003, but the batteries stopped functioning on those AEDs. The company that made the LOPD’s old AEDs did not offer replacement batteries. — J.G.