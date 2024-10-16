Lake Orion Village Council adopts budget amendments reflecting DDA expenditures

Village, DDA negotiating services agreement

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council adopted several budget amendments during its meeting on Monday that reflect adjustments needed to align with DDA expenditures.

The changes do not introduce new changes. Instead, village Manager Darwin McClary said the adjustments the changes reflect were already approved to the DDA’s budget on July 8. He said village council needed to adopt these changes so that the DDA budget and general fund budget match.

“We reduced the contributions … from the Downtown Development Authority to the village for services provided until a new services agreement could be negotiated,” McClary said. “We made those changes in the DDA budget, those changes were not made in the general fund budget on the revenue side.”

Each revenue change listed in budget adjustment worksheets total $34,411, and were approved by McClary on Sept. 23. Original proposed budgets for the accounts and their new amended budgets are as follows.

The first account adjusted is the “Reimbursement Admin Fee-DDA” account. Its original amended amount is listed as $85,055 while its new amended budget is $70,000 for a change totaling $15,055.

“Services Provided-DDA” is the name of the next account adjusted with its original amended amount being $113,904. Its $12,904 revenue change brings the account’s new amended budget to $101,000.

The third account listed, “Services Provided DDA Admin/Snow,” had its original amended amount listed as $58,452. Its new amended budget is $52,000, making its revenue change $6,452. Each account’s expenditure change is listed as $0.

“The changes were made in the DDA budget, but we did not, at that time, make the changes in the general-fund budget,” McClary said.

According to McClary, these numbers “will most likely change and further budget amendments will be necessary” once a new DDA services contract is negotiated.

Village council adopted the amendments in a 5-2 vote, with council members Michael Lamb and Nancy Moshier voting against the amendments.