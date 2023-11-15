Lake Orion school board approves bid award for HVAC equipment

Bid a part of second phase of bond work

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — At its meeting last week, the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved a bid award for Waldon and Oakview Middle Schools for new HVAC equipment, boilers, air handlers and a chiller.

Both schools have been undergoing construction for the district’s second phase of bond work.

While this equipment is expected to be installed over the summer of 2024, because of long lead times for mechanical equipment, the district decided to go out for this bid early.

According to district documents, the current equipment at the schools are either original to the building or have reached the end of its life.

The contract was executed in the amount of $517,120. and allocated contingency and allowances in the amount of $51,712 for a total of $568,832.