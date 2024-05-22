Lake Orion Lake Association encourages everyone to attend LOLA boater safety classes in June

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — During public comments during Lake Orion Village Council’s meeting on May 13, Lake Orion Lake Association (LOLA) President George Dandalides encouraged residents to attend LOLA’s upcoming boater safety classes in June.

“Anyone that operates a motorized boat on the lake, born after June 30 of 1996, so 28 years old, is required to pass and carry a boater’s safety certificate with them on the water,” Dandalides said. “It’s also required for all personal watercraft operators born after Dec. 31 of 1978, so 46 years old.”

Dandalides also made a presentation to the Orion Township Board of Trustees on Monday asking that the township trustees support LOLA and its efforts to keep Lake Orion safer for all lake users.

Dandalides said LOLA also encourages watercraft users to retake the class, adding that he has learned something new each time he took the class.

Each student who wants to take the class is encouraged to register using their own unique email address to allow them to retrieve their boating safety certificate in the DNR’s e-license system in case they need a replacement copy.

Students must arrange their own ride by boat to the first class that will be held Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lake Orion Boat Club Island, 294 Sweets Island.

The second class is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Orion Township Library, 825 Joslyn Rd. Lunch will be provided at both classes.

Registration is required and admission is free. To register and to find more information, visit https://lolainfo.org/news-events/event-boater-safety-classes/.