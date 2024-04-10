Lake Orion Horseshoe Club invites new pitchers to join the club

League play begins in May

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The intense focus, the unmistakable metal ping – followed by cheers from one side and groans from the other – is the sound of another ringer on the horseshoe courts.

The Lake Orion Horseshoe Club is set to resume its 15-week season this spring and welcomes new players to join the club and participate in one of America’s oldest pastimes.

Scoring during the 15-week season is by handicap so play is competitive for all, said Ron Price, president of the club.

There are openings in the Tuesday night league, with sign up during a meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. April 30 at the horseshoe courts off S. Anderson Street across from Orion Township Fire Station 1. Cost is $40 per person with an awards ceremony and celebration at the end of the season.

The Lake Orion Horseshoe Club was established in 1960 and is Michigan’s oldest horseshoe club.

The club meets regularly on Tuesdays for practice and league competition and has some weekend tournaments. The club has also hosted the Michigan state doubles tournament for several years.

While many people may have only played horseshoes in their backyards and are concerned about playing in competition, Price says the club offers instruction to help pitchers of all skill levels improve their game. The club also has several state champions to assist new members.