Lake Orion High School thespians to present ‘Shrek’ April 25-27

Lake Orion High School Thespian Troupe 2898 will perform their spring musical “Shrek” at the Lake Orion Performing Arts Center on April 25, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m., plus a matinee on April 27 at noon.

Nearly 100 students are involved in the adaptation of DreamWorks’s award-winning film as cast, crew and orchestra members, who have prepared by building sets, styling costumes, and will perform songs and dances.

Student and senior tickets are $10 and tickets for adults are $12.

Some content warnings include atmospheric effects and flashing lights.

For more information about the musical and how to buy tickets, visit www.lakeorionschools.org/high-school-home/departments/fine-and-performing-arts/theatrical-arts. – J.G.