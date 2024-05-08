Lake Orion High School Senior of the week: Dominic Novak

Parent(s): Larry and Michele Novak

GPA: 3.82

Favorite subject(s): History, however I have begun to enjoy chemistry because having Mrs. Bendle is making it fun.

Extracurricular activities: Lacrosse, football, special olympics basketball

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy golfing and pickleball. I also like helping with youth sports as that is where I got my passion for sports from.

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend the United States Merchant Marine Academy and play football. I will major in Marine Logistics and Security

Dominic is proudest of: I am most proud of being accepted into a United States Military Academy. I am proud I am going to play football and serve and protect our country. I am proud that all my hard work has paid off. Sometimes it was hard to make the right decision instead of the popular decision, but now I see it paid off.

Dominic makes a contribution by: That is a hard question. I feel I help make the world a better place by promoting inclusion and peace. Our world is so crazy right now and we need peace. I feel I contribute to this by exercising caution, kindness and faith with my peers and others.

What Dominic envisions in 10-20 years: I will graduate as an Officer in the United States Navy in 4 years and serve active duty for 5 years after graduation. I plan to resume civilian life after my service commitment. I would like to live down south and work for a large transportation company.

What concerns Dominic in the world: The world issue that concerns me the most is the lack of regard for human life. Our society has become so violent toward one another. I am concerned to see where our country is going regarding war.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion High School is how connected the high school and community is. Every staff member at Lake Orion High School cares about the students so much. I am blessed to have attended Lake Orion Schools K – 12. GO DRAGONS!

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Mardlin