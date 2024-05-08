Lake Orion girls varsity soccer shuts out Farmington, 11-0

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Farmington Falcons did not put up much of a fight against the Lake Orion High School varsity girls soccer team with the game ending at the end of the first half due to the mercy rule.

The Dragons beat the Falcons 11-0 on April 30 at Lake Orion High School with six Lake Orion players getting in on the scoring.

Gabriella Butki led the Dragon scoring with four goals, scoring her first goal six minutes into the game to give Lake Orion the 1-0 lead. The Falcons failed to clear the ball on a Lake Orion corner kick and Butki was there to chip the ball to the far side upper netting.

Butki scored her second goal just over three minutes later, with 33:54 left in the first half, on a pass in front of the Falcon’s net. She then scored her third goal with 28:28 left in the half when the Farmington goalkeeper bobbled a pass from a Lake Orion player, with Butki there to put the ball in the back of the net and give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

Junior Dylan Verlinden got in on the scoring 40 seconds later, giving Lake Orion the 4-0 lead. Senior Erin Regalia gave the Dragons a five-goal lead with 22:22 left in the half with a long shot to the upper back post.

Just over a minute later Butki scored her fourth goal for a Dragon 6-0 lead, and Regalia made it 7-0 59 seconds later with a hard shot to the lower back corner of the Falcon’s net.

Four-and-a-half minutes later freshman Lilly Francek scored, giving the Dragons their eighth goal with 15:23 left in the half, triggering a running clock for the rest of the half.

Junior Mackenzie Tabish, senior Katie Broth and sophomore Nadia Fedorinchik scored the Dragons’ final three goals enroute to the 11-0 thrashing.

The game was also senior night, with Lake Orion honoring the only two seniors on the team, Regalia and Broth, during a ceremony at the end of the game.

After blanking the Falcons, Lake Orion had a 7-0 shutout against the Romeo Homeschoolers on May 2.

The Dragons are now 6-6-1 on the season and 2-2-1 in the Oakland Activities Association White division. Farmington fell to 1-13 overall and 0-5 in the OAA White.

Lake Orion was scheduled to play Royal Oak (4-6-1 overall, 2-2 OAA White) on Wednesday in another league matchup.

The Dragons have a five game away stretch until the final game of the regular season against Flushing High School at 7 p.m. May 20 at Lake Orion High School.