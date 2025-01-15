Lake Orion girls varsity basketball bounces back with 17-point win over Birmingham Groves

By Joseph Goral

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion girls’ varsity basketball team bounced back after 27 point loss (47-20) at Rochester High School on Jan. 7 with a 17 point win (60-43) against Birmingham Groves on Thursday at Lake Orion High School.

Senior Izzy Wotlinski led the Dragons with 32 points and 14 rebounds, followed by sophomore Kara Veeder who scored seven points and collected four rebounds. Senior Charlotte Peplowski had four points, six rebounds and four assists, senior Amelia Guccione, freshman Ulara Hill and junior Jazamine Randolph each scored four points, junior Riley House scored three and junior Audrey Heist scored two.

The girls completed their program sweep against Imlay City on Monday, Jan. 6, with a 55-28 win over the Spartans in Lake Orion.

Wotlinski led the Dragons in scoring with 18 points. She also earned 15 rebounds and nine steals. Veeder scored 9 points and collected two rebounds, Peplowski scored 8 ponts and earned three rebounds and four steals while sophomore Vega Reglero and junior Dani Heck both tallied 6 points and six rebounds.

The varsity girls play in Clarkston on Thursday at 7 p.m.