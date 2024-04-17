Lake Orion girls lacrosse destroys Clarkston, 15-4, in league matchup

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Lake Orion Girls Varsity Lacrosse team dominated three quarters on the road at Clarkston High School last Friday.

“We overcame some adversity – the weather, we got off to a really slow start,” said Derek Maki, Lake Orion Girls Varsity Lacrosse assistant coach

“It was very close early, and then they came out and played Dragon lacrosse. We are all in it together, and we all have to deal with it. Let’s just play our game, and we came out on top.”

Clarkston opened the night with the first point off a shot on the net from Aubrey Reineck with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Dragon Jayci McClung tied the score with 97 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Sydney Fischer brought the Wolves back into the lead, 2-1, with a minute remaining. Seconds later the Amelia Guccione tied the game again, 2-2.

Lake Orion gained the lead off a goal from Brooke Bronczyk with 10:15 remaining in the second quarter. They added five more goals from Marlie Fouracre, Gina Haddad, Brielle Coventry, Abby Lee and Guccione to close the first half, 8-2.

The Dragons continued the momentum in the third quarter adding four points to the score with two goals from Lee, one from Guccione and one from McClung.

Fouracre opened the final quarter with a goal with 10:44 left on the clock. Bronczyk added one more goal 39 seconds later.

Grace Stump scored the last goal of the night with 3:23 remaining in the game.

Maki added goalie Emelia Flore was outstanding and Coventry did a great job.

“Really the whole team did great – they played team lacrosse,” he said.

The Dragons defeated Birmingham Seaholm last Wednesday, 8-7.

They opened the season with a 13-11 win over Stoney Creek on April 3 and followed it with a 13-5 win over Utica Eisenhower, April 8.

“They are really strong at overcoming,” Maki said. “Every game there has been maybe a slow start or the other had to catch up and made it close. When the adversity strikes, you get a little nervous. Then, we kick it into gear – we just call it playing Dragon lacrosse. I am very proud of them. We have a strong team and they have been around the program for awhile. We have a really good vibe of togetherness for this team. I am excited for what they can do.”

Lake Orion (4-0) hosts Troy Athens today, Wednesday, April 17. They host Davison on Monday, April 22. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.