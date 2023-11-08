Lady Dragon swim and dive team takes second at league meet

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion High School’s girls swim and dive team took second in the OAA Red league meet last week. The team finished with 337 points, behind Seaholm High School, which scored 457 points.

The Dragons finished last in the 200 medley relay team consisting of sophomore Gigi Perazza, sophomore Kennedy Gahan, junior Lillian Larson and junior Reese Taylor with a time of 1:56.47 minutes.

In the 200 freestyle, senior Katie Rhodes finished first with a time of 1:56.62, while senior Adriana Waller finished in fourth with a time of 2:00.61.

Perazza took third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:15.96.

In the 50 freestyle Taylor finished in fourth with a time of 25.23 seconds, and sophomore Bri Hernandez finished sixth at 26.08.

Waller finished in fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.16.

Rhodes finished the 100 freestyle in 53.18, for a second place finish while Hernandez finished in fifth with a time of 56.11.

Sophomore Addison Thomas finished third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:31.33.

Lake Orion’s 200 relay team consisting of Hernandez, Taylor, Waller and Rhodes finished first with a time of 1:40.85.

In the 100 backstroke, Perazza and Larson finished fourth and seventh, respectively with times of 1:01.09 and 1:04.26.

Rounding out the scoring for the Dragons was a third place finish in the 400 freestyle relay which the Lake Orion team of Perazza, Hernandez, Waller and Rhodes finished in 3:42.54.

Lake Orion vs. Troy

The week before, the team wrapped up their regular season with one final meet against Troy High School, defeating the Colts 113-73.

The Dragons dominated in scoring with all five of the top scoring slots filled by Lake Orion including: Rhodes with four first place finishes and 12 points; Hernandez with three first place finishes, one second place finish and ten points; Perazza also with three first place finishes, one second place finish and 10 points; Larson with three first place finishes, one second place finish and 10 points; and Waller with three first place finishes, one third place finish and nine points.

Rhodes also had some of the fastest times of the night, with a lap time of 25.44 in the 50 meter freestyle and 26.33 in the 50 meter freestyle relay leadoff.

Rhodes also had the top time of the night for the 100 meter backstroke at 1:02.05.

Waller had the fifth fastest swim of the night with a 26.61 lap time in the 50 meter freestyle.

Lake Orion took first and second in the 200 meter medley relay with times of 1:58.35 and 2:06.14, respectively.

Hernandez (2:06.38), Perazza (2:06.80) and Taylor (2:08.22) took first, second and third place in the 200 meter freestyle. Taylor also finished first in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 58.22.

Larson took first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:21.59, nearly five seconds ahead of the second place finisher.

Waller finished first in the 100 meter with a time of 1:05.40, almost four seconds ahead of second place.

The Dragons also dominated in the 500 meter freestyle, with Hernandez (5:41.51), Perazza (5:41.86) and Emma Schwartz (6:01.21) finishing first, second and third. Hernandez recorded her personal best time in the race.

The 200 meter freestyle relay team of Rhodes, Taylor, Waller and Hernandez also took first place with a time of 1:47.26; as did the 400 meter freestyle relay team of Perazza, Hernandez, Larson and Waller with a time of 3:54.79.

Rhodes and Larson finished just shy of each other in the top two slots of the 100 meter backstroke with times of 1:02.05 and 1:05.36.