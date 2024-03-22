James R. Keiser, 83, of Lake Orion

James Richard Keiser, age 83, of Lake Orion, passed away on March 9, 2024.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on April 1, 1940, he was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He later earned a Bachelor’s degree from North Park University with a successful career as a Chemist with DuPont Automotive Paints.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Jim was a member of Lake Orion United Methodist Church. He found joy in boating and golfing. He achieved the coveted “Hole in One” on May 31, 2011. He also enjoyed donating generously to the local casinos.

James is predeceased by his parents George and Elaine, first wife Karen, second wife Carole Sue, and life partner Jean.

He is survived by his loving children Eric (Dawn) Keiser and Amy (Ron) Lim, along with stepchildren Janie (Mark) DuShane, Cori (Dan) Bzura, and Jojo (Jason) Dosch. His footprint lives on through 12 cherished grandchildren.

In addition to his immediate family, James is remembered by his brother Phil (Haydee) Keiser, sisters-in-law Linda (James) Sage and Holly (Hugh) Quinn, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in James’s honor are appreciated to Lake Orion United Methodist Church. A memorial to celebrate James’s life will be planned at a later date.