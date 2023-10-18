Homecoming Week in Lake Orion!

The Lake Orion High School senior class competitors won the student Activities Night, which pits the seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen class teams against each other in events like musical chairs while the students are blindfolded, relay races, soccer with a giant inflatable ball, wheelbarrow races and tug-of-war. Homecoming Week included the Powder Puff football game and the varsity football game with the Dragons defeating Farmington 42-7 for the Homecoming victory. Photos by Jim Newell.

Homecoming Week kicked off with the annual parade followed by Activities Night. Festivities also included the Powder Puff Game, varsity football game and the Homecoming Dance. All activities are organized by the LOHS Leadership Development Workshop Class.