Dragon wrestling falls to Clarkston, pins Rochester in OAA Red league opener

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Lake Orion varsity wrestling opened the OAA Red League match going 1-1 at Clarkston High School on Jan. 8.

The Dragons opened the night with a 40-20 loss to Clarkston.

The Dragons finished the match with a 57-18 win over Rochester.

Ryker Griffith opend the match with a fall over Rochester’s Stewart Kissinger in the 165-pound weight class, 5:08.

The Falcons won the next match with a fall by Damian Yabarra (175) over Dragon Niko Yellucci, 4:33.

Lake Orion grabbed the lead winning the next two matches with a fall by Payton McIntyre (190) over Adam Glinski, 1:57; and Landon Morris (285) with a 4-3 decision over Seth Payne.

The Dragons finished the meet with six falls against Rochester which included: Christopher Whitman (113) fall over Gael Cruz Romero, 5:12; Jack Sanders (126) over Nolan Johnson, 4:51; Hunter Swatosh (132) over JT Kissinger, 1:35; Donovin Findlay (138) over Caden Webb, 2:32; Aidan Anderson (150) over Jack Pokorny, 51 seconds; and Raymond Luceron (157) over Mathias Hernandez, 3:35.

Luke Brown (144) won with a void.