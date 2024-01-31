Dragon powerlifting dominates at O-Town Showdown

Lake Orion’s Noah Shaskos does a squat lift during the O-Town Showdown at Oxford Middle School on Jan. 20. Shaskos was one of 29 Dragons to qualify for the powerlifting state meet at Lake Orion High School on March 9. Photo by Jim Newell.

29 varsity Dragons qualify for state meet

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. — The Lake Orion Powerlifting team competed in the O-Town Showdown at Oxford Middle School dominating each weight class with at least one student-athlete finishing in the top 10 on Jan. 20.

For men’s varsity, placing in the top 10 for Lake Orion were: in the 123 weight class, Brodey Selent finished in seventh place with a combined total from squats, bench and dead lift of 550 pounds; in 132 weight class, Sean Stein, seventh, 620; in 145 weight class, Shane Price, first, 1,000; Aden Slattery, fourth, 925; Aidan Penrose, tenth, 780; in 165 weight class, Try Brunkhorst, first, 1,100; Brannan Doyle, fifth, 925; in 181 weight class, Sam Lopez, first, 1,290; Trivin Pham, third, 1,075; Donovan Scott, fourth, 955;Julian Rodriguez, fifth, 935; Owen Keith, tenth, 835; in 194 weight class, Adam Owczarek, third, 1,115; in 207 weight class, Brandon Nepjuk, sixth, 1,045; Noah Shaskos, eighth, 830; in 220 weight class, Parker Bresett, fourth, 815; in 242 weight class, Tristian Cox, ninth,880; and in 275 weight class, Mario Berishaj, first, 1,170.

Stein, Doyle, Lopez, Scott, Rodriguez, Keith, Owczarek, Nepjuk, Shaskos and Berishaj qualified in their respective weight classes for the state meet as well as Braden Dysarz and Drew Moore in the 165 weight class; and Paul O’Brien in the 194 weight class.

For men’s JV, placing in the top ten for the Dragons were: in the 114 weight class, Owen West in fifth place with a combined total of 445 pounds; in 123 weight class, Jude Johnson, fourth, 505; in 132 weight class, Bryan Roussin, second, 680; Dominic Wloch, seventh, 450; in 145 weight class, Anthony Mucci, eighth, 555; in the 155 weight class, Benjamin Diekmann, third, 735; Chase Clarke, fifth, 635; Tylr Clark, sixth, 600; Cameron Williams, tenth, 475; in 165 weight class, Malek Pulford, fourth, 845; Jack Thorpe, eighth, 665; in 181 weight class, Casey Archer, fourth, 890; in 194 weight class, Reese Morris, seventh, 890; and in 242 weight class, Ryan Simmons, second, 740; and Zane Cox, fourth, 630.

Roussin, Pulford, Archer and Simmons qualified for the state meet in their respective weight classes.

For women’s varsity, placing in the top ten were: in the 105 weight class, Kiera Stein in third place with a combined weight of 365; in 114 weight class, Jessica Westberry, sixth, 270; in 123 weight class, Evelyn West, tenth, 285; in 140 weight class, Eliana Beach, ninth, 570; in 148 weight class, Haleigh Williams, ninth, 495; in 155 weight class, Eva Clyne, first, 670; in 181 weight class, Navaeh Wood, eighth, 575; Alexandra Garza, ninth, 545; in 198 weight class, Isabella DeLong, first, 840; in 220 weight class, Abby Leming, first, 335; in 242 weight class, Peyton Guerra, second, 615; Kristin Franklin, third, 420; and in SHW weight class, Elianna Keels, second, 700.

Stein, Westberry, West, Beach, Williams, Clyne, DeLong, Wood, Leming, Guerra, Franklin and Keel qualified for the state meet in their respective weight classes as well asAlivia Pace in the 132 weight class, Morgan Leney in the 148 weight class, Austynn Williamson in the 165 weight class; and Addison Buckland in the 181 weight class.

In women’s JV, placing in the top ten were: in 123 weight class, Sydney Duby, ninth, 275; in 132 weight class, Kyleigh Frees, second, 505; Claire McGuire, third, 450; in 140 weight class, Kaitlin Birney, ninth, 330; in 148 weight class, Riley Miller, sixth, 405; in 155 weight class, Hailee Schlenkert, fifth, 400; in 165 weight class, Halie Ramaekers, third, 500; in 198 weight class, Delihah Shaw, fourth, 370; in 220 weight class, Emma MacKenzie, thrid, 400; and in SHW, Lillian Keels, first, 460.

Frees, McGuire and Ramaekers qualified for the state meet in their respective weight class.