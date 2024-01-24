Dragon boys hoops is 9-4 overall after winning two of their last three

Lake Orion High School’s varsity boys basketball team is continuing its strong season going 2-1 on the road during their last three games.

On Jan. 9, the boys traveled to Seaholm High School and pulled out a tough victory over the Maples, 40-34.

Leading scorer for the Dragons was senior Quay Fly with 14 points. Junior Zack Parks added nine points.

A winter storm kept Lake Orion from the home game against Southfield A&T, but the Dragons were on the road again on Jan. 12 against Lapeer, earning a decisive win over the Lightning, 69-45.

Leading scorers for the Dragons were senior Ethan Sharkey with 18 points and Parks with 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Last week, the Dragons headed to Harper Woods to take on the Pioneers, suffering a tough loss, 62-52.

Top scorers for Lake Orion were Fly with 15 points, followed by Sharkey and sophomore Ryan Rocheleau each with 11 points.

The Dragons are now 9-4 overall and 4-2 in the OAA white.

The boys hit the road again taking on Farmington High School on Tuesday after Review press time.

— M.K.