Did Orion Township once again sell our voting to Oakland County?

At the Sept. 18 Orion Township meeting, there was an agenda item (“7k: Early voting agreement with Oakland County”). I understand Orion Township must secure approval from the county to operate a voting site.

But did they have to relinquish control of our elections, and even equipment testing?

There was no discussion on what was in the agreement, just included as a line item on the ‘consent agenda’. The Synopsis stated: “Approved the Early Voting Agreement with Oakland County for the purposes of operating an early voting site at the Municipal Complex Building.”

This is very misleading in my opinion. It was more than just a request for a voting site.

Upon reading the agreement, I found that Orion Township agreed to turn over to Oakland County the position of site coordinator and all responsibility for organizing and monitoring administrative requirements.

This includes staffing as well as appointment of a site supervisor. Oakland County also appoints election inspectors.

Adding insult to injury, Oakland County will provide the tabulators, poll book laptops and other voting equipment and is responsible for the testing of all equipment! What could possibly go wrong?

At the last election, Orion Township signed a similar agreement with Oakland County, and because of residents’ overwhelming objections, Orion Township canceled that contract with Oakland County and returned control and management of our elections to our township.

The residents said “No” last time, so why is Orion Township again selling out to Oakland County?

I urge everyone to contact the Orion Township clerk’s office and demand answers. There is still time to cancel this agreement and bring our elections back in-house. The next township meeting is Monday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Kati DeMattia

Orion Township