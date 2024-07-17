Deborah Blakenship of Lake Orion

Deborah (Debbie) Leigh Blankenship (née Mahnke)

July 9, 1954 – June 29, 2024

On June 29, 2024, peacefully surrounded by loved ones and friends, Debbie made her final transition. A woman who touched many hearts, she was a caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, artist, and loving friend to many.

Debbie is predeceased by her parents, Lyle Albert Mahnke (2009) and Phyllis Mahnke (1994) and her dear sister, Berdyne (2001). She is survived by her husband Terry, her sons, Aaron, Adam and Ethan; brother Rodney, sisters Cindy and Lani, dear cousin Carla, daughter-in-law Sabine, and two adored grandchildren, Wolf and Maya.

Debbie worked as a nurse for over 30 years. A born caregiver, she provided nurturing support to family members and friends who would rely on her expertise for advice on when/how to seek medical care.

A crafter and artist at heart, Debbie always had creative projects that she would become absorbed in. In the last decade, she poured this energy into pottery, producing increasingly masterful pieces while getting to know a new community of friends.

Debbie was also drawn to communities of women who explored contemporary issues related to social justice, nature, and body/mind/spirit connections. She was a deep thinker, curious, and always open to new ideas and possibilities. She also possessed a wonderful sense of humor, that would sometimes push the boundaries of social acceptability, along with an infectious laughter.

Debbie had a wide embrace both literally and figuratively. But her love and delight in her grandchildren was overflowing!

She will be deeply missed as she Dances with the Angels.

In keeping with Debbie’s profound care for the well-being of others, donations in her name can be made to Oakland Lighthouse of Oakland County.

Memorial Services will be held on July 26, 2024 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360. Light Food and refreshments will be provided after the service as we celebrate the gifts Debbie gave to us all. Flowers could arrive at the Orion Center the morning of the service.