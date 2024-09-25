Cross country teams run the game ball from LOHS to Oxford High School

While the Orion-Oxford football game is always a rivalry, the cross country teams from both high schools came together in a spirit of unity to help raise funds for 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation. The teams ran the game ball from Lake Orion High School to Oxford High School and delivered it to the referees before the game. The teams have raised more than $1,500 so far, but money is still coming in and could reach $2,000, said Lake Orion boys cross country coach Andrew McDonald.

Photo by Jim Newell