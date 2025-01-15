Boys varsity basketball wins five of last six games after 52-37 win over Oak Park

The Lake Orion boys varsity basketball have have won five of their last six games after defeating Oak Park High School 52-37 on Friday at Lake Orion High School.

Junior Ryan Rocheleau and senior Zack Parks both scored 13 points, while senior Gabe Scott scored 12.

In their previous game, the boys beat Farmington High School 48-46 on Jan. 7, at home.

The win comes after a 57-37 loss to Oxford High School on Jan. 3. Parks led Lake Orion in scoring with 9 points.

Lake Orion is now 7-5 on the season.

The varsity boys team plays against Harper Woods at Lake Orion High School on Thursday at 7 p.m. – J.G.