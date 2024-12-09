Annmarie Stepp, 65, of Oxford

Annmarie Lucille Stepp of Oxford, Michigan lost her battle with cancer on Dec. 8, 2024. She was 65 years old.

Ann leaves behind to cherish in her memory her beloved husband of 29-and-a-half years, Randall Stepp; loving daughter, Laura (Michael) Farrell; adoring grandchildren, Giovanni and Gianna Farrell, and her three stepchildren. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna Sosa; and her brother, Louis Sosa.

For over 27 years Ann was the co-director of L.A. Dance in Lake Orion, Michigan. She loved being at the studio and seeing all the kids. Ann became like family to many of the students and their families over the years, but her greatest pride and joy in life were her grandkids and family. She loved spending all of her time with them making amazing memories like cooking and dancing.

She will be deeply missed by so many.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, from 5-8 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 12 from noon – 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

Funeral mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion. Interment will follow mass at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. Following the burial all are welcomed to join the family for a luncheon at G’s Pizzeria in Lake Orion.