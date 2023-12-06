Andrea Curtis named new Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance for Lake Orion schools

Lake Orion Community Schools has named Andrea Curtis the district’s new Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance.

Curtis will take over the position after the new year on Jan. 1 and succeed John Fitzgerald who will retire later this month after 12 years in the position.

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved Curtis’ appointment 5-0 at its Nov. 29 board meeting.

Curtis has worked in the district for 13 years as Director of Business and Finance where she managed the business department and oversaw the district’s annual audits.

LOCS is expected to start the search for a new Director of Business and Finance immediately. — M.K.