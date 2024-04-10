American Legion Post 233 to host open house, membership drive on April 20

LAKE ORION — American Legion Post 233 members will host an open house and membership in April and invite members of the community and prospective members to attend and learn more about the Legion.

The open house begins at 1 p.m. April 20 at the Legion, 164 S. Broadway St. in downtown Lake Orion. Food will be provided and a band performance starts at 5 p.m.

“We are excited to host this open house and extend an invitation to the entire community to join us. This event offers a wonderful opportunity for the public to socialize with our current members, including the Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion and the Auxiliary,” said Matt Bodo, senior vice president of the Sons of the American Legion Post 233. “Guests will have the chance to learn about the benefits of joining our organization and how to become a member, all while enjoying great food and music.”

Information and assistance will be available on how to qualify for membership in the American Legion, the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary.

For more information, call 248-693-2782.

“We believe this event will foster community spirit and provide valuable information about the American Legion’s role and contributions to our community,” Bodo said. – J.N.