Your greatest love…

Let the Valentine’s Day celebrations begin! The actual holiday is Monday, which gives us the weekend to celebrate those we love, or really enjoy having in our lives.

Even though the gifts are displayed in all the stores, it’s not all about cards, candy or flowers. It has a higher vibration than that. It’s about the energy that we personally decide to be in our relationships or friendships.

Love and kindness is not a once-a-year expression; it is something we express through our actions, words and deeds every day.

1 John 4:7 tells us, “God is love” and “God abides in us.”

Knowing this, we have a job in life. One of our purposes is to express ourselves as an extension of God. We must check in and be sure we are being the best example of God’s love that we can be.

Not just on Valentine’s Day, but every day.

Like the work we do in the world to make a way for ourselves and our families, we must work on our God expression. When we begin a new job we don’t know the job entirely. We start with the idea of what we want to do, what the job is supposed to look like, we contemplate what the end result will be.

Then we begin to create the job through us. This is also how we learn to express God. We begin right at the source of knowing, believing, learning and we put that energy to work.

Once we know and understand God’s love we will express it in all we do.

Agreed, it sounds like an energy that is so great we can’t tap into it. We can experience a full array of emotions around this idea of tapping into a super source energy that exists over all other energies. We also may not want to do the work. After all, one can wonder just how important each of us are to the greater scheme of life. We can choose to think it’s possible to skip out on this job believing it’s not important to our life.

But, in reality, it is very important how we show up in the world. We come from spirit, we return to spirit. While here, God energies, however we choose to live them, are being expressed through us all the time. We bring God to life. Our actions connect with God energies to fulfill the goodness of God in this world.

God’s energy is omnipresent. So, it’s here, there, up, down, all around. It’s everywhere all at the same time, yet you cannot see it. I can tell you it’s the greatest love of all time.

Whitney Houston can sing the ‘Greatest Love of All’ to you but you still have to believe to feel it. You have to want to be aware of it and be conscious of it so you can see its actions of synchronicity in your life.

And, you have to trust its presence and definitely live the example of that which you cannot see.

You can’t see God, the greatest love source of all there is, which makes it a little hard to express. For how can you be that which you cannot see? Ideally, take time to be silent. Go inside, look at yourself and contemplate. Think on what love looks like to you and how you would like it expressed to you in your life, then be that.

While in a time of contemplation, it’s helpful to always look at yourself.

How do you treat yourself?

When you treat yourself with kindness, love, and respect, you will become that in the world. Explore the type of words you use in your self-talk or think about yourself. Take care of you first. Love yourself first. When you love yourself you create a loving energy so big you just have to share it with others.

We get what we give so give plenty of good loving energy vibrations. Share the love of God by expressing that goodness with everyone you meet.

Sharing, caring, expressed through your actions, words and deeds, be the love.

Happy Valentine’s Day,

Linda La Croix

Linda La Croix is Prayer Chaplain & Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion.

Look for La Croix’s column, A Spiritual Walk, regularly in The Lake Orion Review, and”Like” her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk, to find more positive thoughts.