Year in Review 2024 Part 2

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Another year over and a new one about to begin.

This week, The Lake Orion Review looks back at some of the stories – the news and business stories, sports and school highlights, public safety and events – that helped shape the Orion community in the second part of 2024.

In next week’s issue, we’ll conclude our review of the 2024 highlights.

So, without further ado, this is the news that was…

April 3

Orion Twp. to sell the Orion Center: Orion Twp. plans to sell the Orion Center and now wants to negotiate a potential sale of the community center to Lake Orion Community Schools. The Orion Township board voted 5-0 to authorize Supervisor Chris Barnett to work with the township attorney to negotiate a potential purchase agreement with LOCS administration for the sale.

Preservation, reconstruction on Brown, Giddings, Silverbell roads scheduled to begin this month: A preservation and reconstruction project on Brown, Giddings and Silverbell roads will begin on April 16. The $15 million is expected to be completed by the middle of November.

Bad Axe man arrested after pointing a gun during road rage incident: A 35-year-old Bad Axe, Mich. man was arrested on felonious assault charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another vehicle during a road rage incident in the area of Lapeer and Scripps roads at 4:22 p.m. on March 22.

Lake Orion Robotics Team 302 qualifies for state championship: Lake Orion High School Robotics Team 302 has qualified for the Michigan Robotics State Championship in Saginaw on April 4-6, and will compete for a spot at the FIRST World Championship in Houston.

April 10

LOCS Supt. Kirby potentially departing: Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Ben Kirby will potentially depart the district after being selected to enter into negotiations to become the next superintendent of Forest Hills Public School District in Grand Rapids. The Forest Hills Board of Education meets on April 15 when it is expected to officially approve a contract with Kirby.

Village Council approves chief of police job description: The Lake Orion Village Council approved a job description for the Lake Orion Police Department chief of police job opening during its meeting on April 8. Retired Milford Police Chief Thomas Lindberg is currently the acting chief of the LOPD until the village finds a fulltime replacement.

Oxford High School shooter’s parents sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter: The parents of the Oxford High School shooter were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison on April 9 for their role in the shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured. James and Jennifer Crumbley received the sentences in a Pontiac courtroom from Judge Cheryl Matthews. The Crumbley’s were previously convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in separate trials earlier this year.

April 17

Village Council approves Orion Villas, Peninsula condominium projects: The Lake Orion Village Council approved the Orion Villas condominium review, the Peninsula condominium review and the Peninsula right-of-way license at its meeting on April 8. The approvals mean construction can begin. The Orion Villas condominium project consists of eight attached town homes at the project’s development site, 597 East Flint St., near the Orion/ Flint/Miller roads roundabout. Located at the intersection of Darling Drive and Lake Street, the “Peninsula of Lake Orion” development consists of three detached single-family condominium units on a site containing a single parcel. The project is part of the Moceri Starboard development at the Orion Marina location south of W. Flint Street.

April 24

Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett delivers annual State of the Township address: The state of Orion Township is strong, said Supervisor Chris Barnett during his 11th State of the Township Address on April 17. Barnett said Orion Township is a strong, safe community, rife with business and infrastructure development, recreational opportunities for residents and new projects on the horizon. But it is the people who live and work within the community who make it a special place, he said.

Lake Orion student dies while on school trip in Houston: The Orion community is mourning the loss of a Lake Orion High School student who died on April 19 while on a school field trip. Supt. Ben Kirby confirmed in a letter sent to families that a member of the school’s robotics team died while on a team trip to the FIRST Robotics national finals in Houston.

Village manager requests contract extension with township for police services: The Lake Orion Village Council on April 22 authorized Manager Darwin McClary’s request for a contract extension with Orion Township for Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township Substation deputies to continue to provide police services to the village. Without the extension, the police services contract would expire on May 3.

Fifteen LOHS student-athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports: Lake Orion High School senior student-athletes Lauren Dumeah, Paige Morris, Ellie Britt, Erin Regalia, Ryan McCartan, Joey Hogan, Sophia Sally, Hannah Deroeck. Back row, from left: Kaitlyn Creps, Evan Dempsey, Anthony Roncone, Donavon Scott, Alex Russell, Ezekiel Bargos, Oliver House signed their letters on April 17 during a ceremony at Lake Orion High School.

May 1

Primary Election races set for Orion Twp. Board of Trustees: The races are set for the Orion Township Board of Trustees, and the seven-member board will have at least three new members after the Nov. 5 General Election. Incumbent Trustee Michael J. Flood, Jr. is the only current trustee seeking reelection. Trustee Brian Birney did not seek reelection. Trustee Matt Pfeiffer is running for treasurer and Trustee Julia Dalrymple is running for clerk.

Supt. Ben Kirby to depart Lake Orion for new position: Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education accepted Superintendent Ben Kirby’s resignation during its regular meeting on April 24. Kirby will complete his fourth year as LOCS superintendent before beginning his new position as superintendent of Forest Hills Public Schools on July 1. His last day with Lake Orion is June 30.

May 8

Lake Orion school Board selects MASB as superintendent search firm: After selecting the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) as the superintendent search firm on April 29, the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the next steps in the search for a new superintendent.

Orion Twp. board denies apartment development near St. Joseph School: The Orion Township Board of Trustees denied a rezoning request from a developer that would have allowed apartment buildings and townhouses on vacant land near St. Joseph Catholic School and church. Cavaliere Companies from Warren had requested that the board amend a MARSA Consent Judgement from Nov. 6, 2000 and rezone the property so that it could build two apartment buildings with 108 units and three townhouses with a total of 14 units on 13.18 acres, according to township documents.

Lake Orion Village Council authorizes notice of intent in sanitary sewer system project: Improvements to the village’s sewer system are on their way after village council authorized publishing a notice of intent to issue revenue bonds and to reimburse the village for the proceeds of the bonds during a village council meeting April 22.

Motorcyclist killed after crash on Lapeer Road in Oxford Twp.: A 66-year-old Orion Township motorcyclist was killed May 1 when the motorcycle he was riding struck a car that pulled in front of him on N. Lapeer Road (M 24) near Oakwood Road in Oxford Township. Jimmie Allen Haggadone was riding a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on N. Lapeer Road and approaching a flashing yellow signal at W. Oakwood Road around 4:45 p.m. when, a 54-year-old Farmington Hills man in a 2012 Toyota Corolla made a right turn onto southbound N. Lapeer Road into the path of the Haggadone’s motorcycle, causing the crash.

Lake Orion girls varsity soccer shuts out Farmington, 11-0: The Dragons beat the Falcons 11-0 on April 30 at Lake Orion High School with six Lake Orion players getting in on the scoring.

Lake Orion track and field teams dominate Oxford: The Lake Orion High School boys and girls varsity track and field teams won their dual meets against Oxford on May 1 at Oxford High School. The girls team won 86-42 while the boys won 75-53.

May 15

North Oakland Strong makes final donation to ‘Caring for Oxford’ fund: Nonprofit North Oakland Strong donated $10,000 to Journey Lutheran Church on March 8 to support the church’s “Caring for Oxford” fund that provides finances for those struggling since the school shooting on Nov. 30, 2021. The nonprofit has donated approximately $200,000 in cash and goods to those in need. The remaining $10,000 balance was donated to Caring for Oxford because mental health care is the biggest remaining need.

Lake Orion Community Schools looks to potentially sell the Admin. building: Lake Orion schools could be selling the district’s Administration Building if a purchase agreement with a developer is approved by the school board. Superintendent Ben Kirby plans to bring the agreement to the board of education members for approval during their next meeting. Approving the agreement is a step in allowing West Construction, the construction company that plans to redevelop the Ehman Center, to purchase LOCS’s Administration Building, 315 N. Lapeer St.

Orion Twp. Public Library remains closed after electrical fire: The Orion Township Public Library announced to patrons that it would be closed until further notice after an electrical fire on May 4. No one was injured.

May 22

View Newspaper Group acquires J-Ad newspapers: View Newspaper Group Owner and President Rick Burrough announced the locally-owned newspaper company has acquired the business operations of J-Ad newspapers, which includes the weekly publications Hastings Banner, Hastings Reminder, Lowell Ledger, Lowell Buyers Guide, Battle Creek Shopper News, Marshall Advisor & Chronicle and Sun & News which covers Middleville and Caledonia. Headquartered in Lapeer, View Newspaper Group now publishes 21 free circulation and paid subscription newspapers across 13 Michigan counties with more than 335,000 copies printed for its weekly and daily newspapers every week, making it Michigan’s largest, independently-owned, community newspaper group.

Village Council to discuss future of public safety communications tower during next meeting: The Lake Orion Village Council decided this month that they will discuss future plans for the village’s public safety communications tower at an upcoming meeting. The communications tower is located in the parking lot off Shadbolt Street, near Anderson Street, next to 313 Pizza restaurant.

Orion Twp. Public Library reopens lobby pickup services: The Orion Township Public Library main branch has reopened some of its services after a small electrical fire on May 4 forced the library to suspend all services.

Lake Orion girls varsity tennis finishes fourth at regionals: The Dragons finished the spring season in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Tennis Region 7 at Clarkston High School on May 17.

May 29

LOCS Board of Education authorizes sale of Administration Building to West Investment Group: The Lake Orion Board of Education authorized the sale of the district’s Administration Building to West Investment Group during its regular meeting on May 22. The $700,000 purchase will be made by West Investment Group, allowing West Construction access to the building. West Construction also plans to redevelop the 97-year-old Ehman Center, 55. W. Elizabeth St., for residential use. The Ehman Center is located next to the Administration Building.

LOEA board members endorse Heidi Mercer as LOCS’s next superintendent: On May 6, Lake Orion Education Association (LOEA) President Jeff Faber told the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education on behalf of the union that the union’s executive board unanimously voted to endorse Heidi Mercer as the next superintendent of Lake Orion Schools – a move Faber called highly unorthodox.

Orion Twp. designated a gold star community for environmental leadership: Orion Township was recently recognized for its environmental leadership by the statewide Michigan Green Communities program. Orion Township achieved gold status for exemplary action in multiple categories, including economic development, land use, climate resilience, climate adaptation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, materials management (recycling, composting, waste diversion), water conservation and protection and community engagement.

Orion Twp. uses federal grant money to buy first electric Silverado for its fleet: Orion Twp. used federal Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program funding to purchase their fleet’s first electric vehicle, a new Chevrolet Silverado, from Wally Edgar Chevrolet on May 21. Buying this truck, and future trucks, will support the township’s effort in finding the cost benefits of transitioning to electric trucks, Supervisor Chris Barnett said.

June 5

Lake Orion Village Council approves pay rate increase to administrative and non-union positions: The Lake Orion Village Council approved a 5% raise for administrative and non-union employees and a 5% increase in pay rates and pay ranges to the same unfilled positions. The decision was approved 6-0 in a roll call vote on May 28.

Baldwin/Clarkston roads intersection to close June 10: A new roundabout is slated for the Baldwin/Clarkston roads intersection, with the intersection scheduled to close to through traffic on June 10. The approximate $3.6 million project will be paid for with federal funds, Road Commission for Oakland County and Orion Township dollars, according to the road commission.

Village Council to consider proposed water, sewer rates increases: Lake Orion’s Village Council introduced proposed water and sewer rates for the 2024 2025 fiscal year on May 28. The financial impact on the rates would be a 10.52% increase in the village’s water ready-to-serve charge, a 7.25% increase in the water commodity charge, a 4.7% increase in the sewer ready-to-serve charge and a 13.43% increase in the sewer commodity charge.

LOCS approves Anthony Palmeri as Webber Elementary School principal: The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved appointing Lake Orion High School Assistant Principal Anthony Palmeri as Webber Elementary School’s new principal during a regular board meeting on May 22.

June 12

Lake Orion Village Council hires new police chief: The Lake Orion Village Council voted unanimously to approve Mark Amundson as the Lake Orion Police Department’s new chief of police during its council meeting on June 10. The former police lieutenant is anticipated to start on July 15, as long as a background investigation and employment agreement is complete.

A thunder of nearly 500 Dragons look to the future after graduation: Tassels turned and caps were tossed as Lake Orion High School’s Class of 2024 ended the high school chapters of their lives. The Dragons will now turn to the endless possibilities awaiting in the future. Nearly 500 seniors and their families, friends, administrators and teachers celebrated the milestone during commencement ceremonies at Pine Knob on June 4.

New Village of Lake Orion water and sewer rates will take effect July 1 to pay for mistake made decades ago, council president says: Residents ‘flabbergasted’ with new rates of 4.7-13.45%. The Lake Orion Village Council voted on June 19 to approve new water and sewer rate increases beginning July 1. Council member Michael Lamb was the only member to vote against increasing the rates, which range from 4.7% to 13.45%.

June 19

Longtime resident and community member, Steve Drakos passes away at 62: Steve Drakos, a longtime resident and business owner in Lake Orion, passed away on June 14 at the age of 62 after an extended battle with cancer. The announcement was made by Lake Orion Community Schools on Sunday. Drakos was a member of the LOCS Board of Education for 14 years.

LOCS’s Asst. Supt. Adam Weldon appointed interim superintendent: Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education appointed Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Adam Weldon as interim superintendent on June 12. The move will be effective July 1, as per state law. Weldon will not serve longer than eight weeks.

Orion Twp. inks new waste hauling contract: On Monday night the Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 7-0 consenting to the agreement transfer of the solid waste, recycling, and yard waste collection from Green for Life Environmental (GFL) to Priority Waste. On June 4, Ontario-based GFL, the current waste hauler for the township, announced they had sold 73 municipal contracts to Clinton Township-based Priority Waste. The deal is complete July 1.

Lake Orion, Oxford teachers win Oakland County Outstanding Teacher of the Year awards: Orion Oaks Elementary teacher Norman Wright and Oxford Virtual Academy teacher Molly Darnell won Oakland County Outstanding Teacher of the Year awards. Wright won Elementary Teacher of the Year and Darnell won Middle School Teacher of the year. Shannon Graham from Lamphere High School was awarded High School Teacher of the Year. The three winners were each presented a $2,000 check.

LOCS Superintendent Kirby recommends purchase of $3 million Orion Center: Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Ben Kirby brought a purchase recommendation forward to the Board of Education for the $3 million Orion Center during a meeting on June 12. The Orion Center would accomplish multiple needs including locating all district services in one place and moves the board closer to their facilities, according to Kirby.

June 26

Board inks purchase agreement for Orion Center: On June 17 the Orion Township board of trustees voted 7-0 to approve a purchase agreement for the Orion Center to the Lake Orion Community School district at a cost of $3 million. The Lake Orion School Board must still approve the purchase agreement.

Village Council approves GFL contract transfer to Priority Waste: On Monday Lake Orion’s village council agreed to the transfer of the residential waste, curbside recycling and yard waste collection contract from Green for Life Environmental (GFL) to Priority Waste. July 3

LOCS Board of Education selects five superintendent candidates for interviews: Lake Orion Community Schools announced on June 26 that the Board of Education selected five candidates for interviews to fill the district’s vacant superintendent position.

Lake Orion school board authorizes $3 million Orion Center purchase: Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education authorized the purchase of the Orion Center from Orion Township for $3 million on June 26. The purchase will be done using a public limited tax general obligation bond sale with a leveled debt service structure.

Village Council ordinance would create uniform fees for water shut-offs, turn-ons: On June 24, the Lake Orion Village Council voted 4-0 to introduce an ordinance that would create a uniform set of fees for water shut-offs and turn-ons.

July 10

Village Council approves contract with new police chief: The Lake Orion Village Council approved the employment contract with new police Chief Mark Amundson 5-1 during its meeting on Monday. Council Member Michael Lamb cast the lone nay vote. Amundson will begin on July 22.

‘SwiftieFest’ concerts to benefit family of OCSO deputy killed in the line of duty, Rochester Hills splash pad shooting victims: A benefit concert at Wildwood Amphitheater in Orion Township will help raise funds to support the family of an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy killed in the line of duty, and the victims of the splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills.

LOCS sees nearly $2.3M federal funding decrease: The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education covered a decrease of $2,273,626 in federal sources funding during their 2024-25 budget resolution’s second reading on June 26.

July 17

Voters to decide on Orion Twp. clerk, treasurer positions in August Primary: Orion Township Trustee Julia Dalrymple will face resident Braden Giacobazzi in the race for township clerk. Orion Township Clerk Penny Shults squares off against fellow board member Trustee Matt Pfeiffer in the treasurer’s race.

LOCS school board appoints Nate Butki to vacant seat: The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education appointed Nate Butki to its vacant trustee seat during a special meeting on July 10. Butki fills the seat held by Steve Drakos, who died in June.

July 24

Heidi Mercer selected as new LOCS superintendent: The Lake Orion school board selected Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Heidi Mercer to be the district’s new superintendent. The 7-0 decision came on July 18 after the board completed five first-round interviews.

Orion candidates for supervisor, trustees running unopposed in August Primary: Newcomers Jack Lovat, Carrie Hilgendorf and John Carson will join the board after the November election.

Jerry Narsh to step down from public service in November: For the first time in 42 years, Jerry Narsh will no longer be in a public service role to the Lake Orion community. Narsh, the village council president and former Lake Orion police chief, will not seek reelection.

July 31

Lake Orion Community Schools hires eight teachers, social worker and psychologist: Lake Orion Community Schools gained eight teachers, a social worker and school psychologist during a regular Board of Education meeting on July 24. The hires continue what Lake Orion Interim Superintendent Adam Weldon called a busy hiring season.

Farmington Hills man arraigned for May 1 traffic death of an Orion Twp. motorcyclist: A Farmington Hills man who drove his vehicle into the path of an Orion Township motorcyclist on May 1, killing the man, was arraigned last week on a misdemeanor charge in the traffic death.

Aug. 7

New McLaren facility opens in Oxford: On Aug. 5, McLaren Oakland – Oxford Campus opened the doors of its new $35 million medical facility in Oxford to patients.

Palace site development to include GM supplier to Orion plant: The Palace of Auburn Hills site will soon be home to a 700,000-square-foot GM supplier and approximately 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The GM facility will be a supplier to Orion’s assembly plant, which is being converted to produce Chevrolet’s Silverado EV.

Construction on Hills of Woodbridge subdivision underway: Construction on a new subdivision on Lapeer Road in Orion Township has begun that will have 114 residential units. The Hills of Woodbridge development includes 55 duplexes and four single units on 28.6 acres on the east side of M-24, north of Silverbell Road.

Aug. 14

Three new faces to join Orion Twp. Board: Trustee candidates John Carson, Carrie Hilgendorf and Jack Lovat will join the board. Micheal Flood was reelected as trustee. Supervisor Chris Barnett ran unopposed. Matt Pfeiffer defeated Penny Shults for treasurer, and Julia Dalrymple won the clerk’s race

Heidi Mercer signs LOCS superintendent contract: Lake Orion Community Schools’ new superintendent Heidi Mercer signed a contract that was approved by the board of education on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

‘Heart of a Dragon’ Scholarship awarded in memory of Ted Swietlik: Lake Orion High School 2024 graduate Ben Schadel was awarded the Television Production Workshop “Heart of a Dragon” Memorial Scholarship in memory of Ted Swietlik, a 2014 graduate of Lake Orion and two-year member of TPW.

Aug. 21

New fuel center could be coming to Baldwin Road Kroger store: A new gas station could be coming to Baldwin Road after the Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 on Aug. 19 to approve the first reading to rezone a vacant property so that Kroger could build a retail fuel center.

Drew Towlerton named LOCS Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning: On Aug. 14, the Lake Orion school board approved hiring Drew Towlerton as the district’s new Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. Towlerton has been with the district for 19 years as a business and English Language Arts, elementary principal and currently the director of secondary education.

RCOC opens Baldwin/ Clarkston roundabout: Baldwin Road is now the state’s longest roundabout corridor. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) opened the roundabout on Aug. 16.

Aug. 28

Village Council approves sanitary sewer improvement project phase 1: The Lake Orion Village Council approved proceeding with phase one of the sanitary sewer improvement project during its meeting on Aug. 26. Phase one involves rehabilitating four sanitary sewer pump stations. Council approved increasing water and sewer fund revenues by $3,163,000 and the phases expenditures were increased by $3,498,000.

Lake Orion soccer team repeats as Dragon Boat champs: The Lake Orion High School soccer players repeated as champions in the third annual Dragon on the Lake high school Dragon Boat races on Aug. 24. Dragon Boat races are a signature event of the Dragon on the Lake festival.